After Iran-US talks, Swiss eye 'immediate resumption' of technical discussions

Following a first round of talks in Switzerland between Tehran and Washington towards ending the Middle East war, Bern said Monday that conditions were set for technical discussions to follow immediately.



"The Swiss facilitator welcomes the constructive progress made during the intensive diplomatic talks that continued throughout the night of 21-22 June at the Burgenstock between the mediators, Iran and the United States," the Swiss foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that the roadmap agreed "creates the conditions for the immediate resumption of new technical discussions."



AFP