News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
After Iran-US talks, Swiss eye 'immediate resumption' of technical discussions
World News
22-06-2026 | 03:58
High views
Share
Share
0
min
After Iran-US talks, Swiss eye 'immediate resumption' of technical discussions
Following a first round of talks in Switzerland between Tehran and Washington towards ending the Middle East war, Bern said Monday that conditions were set for technical discussions to follow immediately.
"The Swiss facilitator welcomes the constructive progress made during the intensive diplomatic talks that continued throughout the night of 21-22 June at the Burgenstock between the mediators, Iran and the United States," the Swiss foreign ministry said in a statement, adding that the roadmap agreed "creates the conditions for the immediate resumption of new technical discussions."
AFP
World News
Iran
United States
Switzerland
Next
Iran says held 'brief discussion' with US on nuclear issue
South Korea's ex-Justice Minister Park sentenced to 25 years in jail over martial law, Yonhap says
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
23:49
'Progress,' say mediators, after Iran-US talks on ending war
World News
23:49
'Progress,' say mediators, after Iran-US talks on ending war
0
World News
2026-05-08
Iran accuses US of 'blatant violation' of truce after overnight clash
World News
2026-05-08
Iran accuses US of 'blatant violation' of truce after overnight clash
0
Middle East News
2026-06-03
Iran FM warns any attack on Beirut will trigger 'full-scale resumption of war'
Middle East News
2026-06-03
Iran FM warns any attack on Beirut will trigger 'full-scale resumption of war'
0
Middle East News
2026-05-24
Pakistan hopes to host new round of Iran-US talks 'very soon': PM
Middle East News
2026-05-24
Pakistan hopes to host new round of Iran-US talks 'very soon': PM
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:46
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announces resignation
World News
04:46
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announces resignation
0
World News
04:39
Iran says held 'brief discussion' with US on nuclear issue
World News
04:39
Iran says held 'brief discussion' with US on nuclear issue
0
World News
02:44
South Korea's ex-Justice Minister Park sentenced to 25 years in jail over martial law, Yonhap says
World News
02:44
South Korea's ex-Justice Minister Park sentenced to 25 years in jail over martial law, Yonhap says
0
World News
01:47
Trump-backed candidate wins razor-tight Colombia presidential election
World News
01:47
Trump-backed candidate wins razor-tight Colombia presidential election
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-05-21
Iran rebuilding military industrial base faster than expected: CNN
Middle East News
2026-05-21
Iran rebuilding military industrial base faster than expected: CNN
0
World News
03:58
After Iran-US talks, Swiss eye 'immediate resumption' of technical discussions
World News
03:58
After Iran-US talks, Swiss eye 'immediate resumption' of technical discussions
0
Lebanon News
02:26
New coordination cell shifts Lebanon-Israel talks agenda in Washington: Hiba Nasr
Lebanon News
02:26
New coordination cell shifts Lebanon-Israel talks agenda in Washington: Hiba Nasr
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-16
Israel army says striking Hezbollah targets in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-05-16
Israel army says striking Hezbollah targets in South Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
0
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:18
New photos show tunnel discovered in south Lebanon's Majdal Zoun
Lebanon News
14:18
New photos show tunnel discovered in south Lebanon's Majdal Zoun
2
Middle East News
16:11
Qatar reports explosion at factory in Ras Laffan, no injuries or leak reported
Middle East News
16:11
Qatar reports explosion at factory in Ras Laffan, no injuries or leak reported
3
Lebanon News
09:41
Trump warns Iran over Lebanon proxies, threatens stronger retaliation
Lebanon News
09:41
Trump warns Iran over Lebanon proxies, threatens stronger retaliation
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel sets ‘red lines’ on Lebanon policy ahead of US talks
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel sets ‘red lines’ on Lebanon policy ahead of US talks
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Ceasefire takes effect in south Lebanon, but key terrain dispute remains unresolved: what we know
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Ceasefire takes effect in south Lebanon, but key terrain dispute remains unresolved: what we know
6
Lebanon News
12:39
Israeli army: Majdal Zoun tunnel shows Hezbollah used civilian areas for military sites
Lebanon News
12:39
Israeli army: Majdal Zoun tunnel shows Hezbollah used civilian areas for military sites
7
Lebanon News
10:50
Lebanese army chief inspects southern units amid continued Israeli violations
Lebanon News
10:50
Lebanese army chief inspects southern units amid continued Israeli violations
8
Middle East News
07:40
Iran's Tasnim news agency says Hormuz will not reopen until Lebanon ceasefire holds, oil waivers issued
Middle East News
07:40
Iran's Tasnim news agency says Hormuz will not reopen until Lebanon ceasefire holds, oil waivers issued
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More