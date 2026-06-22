'Progress,' say mediators, after Iran-US talks on ending war

Iran and the United States agreed Monday to set up communications lines to keep the vital Strait of Hormuz open and end fighting in Lebanon, mediators said, after their first round of talks in Switzerland towards ending the war in the Middle East.



The teams led by U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Iran's Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf opened talks Sunday, starting a two-month negotiating period set out under a preliminary deal agreed last week.



Mediators Pakistan and Qatar said the talks took place in "a positive and constructive atmosphere."



"Encouraging progress has been made, including the creation of a mechanism for further technical talks," they said, detailing a contact channel set up to "avoid incidents and miscommunication" at the Strait of Hormuz.



A "de-confliction cell" between the parties and the Lebanese authorities has also been set up to prevent fighting from erupting again, they said.



Technical talks will continue for the rest of the week at the Swiss resort of Burgenstock.



"Tireless Pakistani and Qatari mediation has delivered major progress to end the Lebanon War," Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on X after the talks in Switzerland.



"Oil and petrochem exports are waived, blockade lifted, some frozen assets released, and major reconstruction & development plan launched for Iran. 1st real test: Lebanon deconfliction cell," he wrote.



The development came after a shaky start to the negotiations, with the Islamic Republic's delegation walking out in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to strike Iran over its support for Hezbollah on Sunday.



AFP