Iran says held 'brief discussion' with US on nuclear issue

Iran said Monday it held a "brief discussion" with the United States on its nuclear program during talks in Switzerland, but insisted negotiations on the issue had not begun.



"One of the points raised by the American delegation was the presentation of its positions regarding the nuclear issue," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said.



"A very brief discussion took place regarding the nuclear issue, but there was no discussion of details, and it cannot be said that negotiations on the nuclear issue have begun," he added.



AFP