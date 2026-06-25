US 'immediately deploying' rescuers to Venezuela after quakes: Rubio

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25-06-2026 | 02:25
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US &#39;immediately deploying&#39; rescuers to Venezuela after quakes: Rubio
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US 'immediately deploying' rescuers to Venezuela after quakes: Rubio

The United States is "immediately deploying" rescuers and aid to Venezuela after the country was hit by two massive earthquakes that killed at least 32 people, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday.

"America stands with the Venezuelan people during this difficult time and at the direction of President Trump, the State Department is immediately deploying search and rescue teams, medical resources, and humanitarian assistance to Venezuela," Rubio wrote on X.

AFP

World News

United States

Venezuela

Earthquakes

Marco Rubio

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