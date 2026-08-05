Ukraine orders evacuations from eastern city of Kramatorsk amid Russian attacks

Ukrainian authorities on Wednesday ordered hundreds of families with children to leave the stronghold city of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine because of intensifying Russian strikes, as Moscow's troops advance nearby.



"This is a difficult but necessary decision. The security situation is deteriorating, so it is unacceptable to leave children under the constant threat of Russian attacks," Donetsk region governor Vadym Filashkin said, adding 525 children and their guardians would be forcibly evacuated.



AFP