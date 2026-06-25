Netherlands sending rescue team to quake-hit Venezuela

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25-06-2026 | 08:44
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Netherlands sending rescue team to quake-hit Venezuela
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Netherlands sending rescue team to quake-hit Venezuela

The Netherlands said Thursday it would be sending a team of rescue workers to help Venezuela, after the country was struck by its strongest earthquake in more than a century.

"The needs are immense," Foreign Trade Minister Sjoerd Sjoerdsma said in a statement, announcing a two-million-euro aid package to deploy a search and rescue team that includes rescue workers and dogs and equipment.


AFP



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