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Netherlands sending rescue team to quake-hit Venezuela
World News
25-06-2026 | 08:44
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Netherlands sending rescue team to quake-hit Venezuela
The Netherlands said Thursday it would be sending a team of rescue workers to help Venezuela, after the country was struck by its strongest earthquake in more than a century.
"The needs are immense," Foreign Trade Minister Sjoerd Sjoerdsma said in a statement, announcing a two-million-euro aid package to deploy a search and rescue team that includes rescue workers and dogs and equipment.
AFP
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