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Venezuelan leader travels to quake-hit coastal area
World News
25-06-2026 | 13:43
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Venezuelan leader travels to quake-hit coastal area
Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez on Thursday visited the coastal area worst hit by twin earthquakes that left at least 164 people dead, the head of the country's legislature said.
"She is currently in La Guaira state, attending to the tremendous disaster zone," the president's brother, National Assembly leader Jorge Rodriguez, said in a televised address.
AFP
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