China warns Australia against 'geopolitical games' after Vanuatu security deal

China warned Australia against playing "geopolitical games" on Monday after Canberra signed a sweeping economic and security pact with Vanuatu that bars the establishment of a military base in the Pacific nation.



"We hope that the relevant countries will carry out cooperation with Pacific island countries that is truly conducive to the development and stability of the island nations region," foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a regular news briefing.



"They should not target third parties, and should not use this to engage in geopolitical games," he said when asked about the deal.



AFP