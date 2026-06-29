Five people dead in shooting in northern Germany: Police

Five people are dead after a shooting in the northern German town of Stade, and a male suspect has been detained, police ⁠said on Monday.



The motive is currently unclear, they added.



Local media reported that the incident had taken place in a youth center in central Stade, ⁠a town of just below 50,000 people to the west of Hamburg.



Some ⁠reports referred to multiple suspects, but police did not ⁠immediately confirm this.







Reuters