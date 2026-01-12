News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
12
o
Bekaa
1
o
Keserwan
13
o
Metn
13
o
Mount Lebanon
7
o
North
11
o
South
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
12
o
Bekaa
1
o
Keserwan
13
o
Metn
13
o
Mount Lebanon
7
o
North
11
o
South
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump to meet Venezuela opposition leader Machado on Thursday: US official
World News
12-01-2026 | 13:54
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump to meet Venezuela opposition leader Machado on Thursday: US official
U.S. President Donald Trump will host Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado on Thursday at the White House, a senior administration official told AFP.
The president has suggested Machado, who has so far been sidelined by Washington over a possible role in her country's new leadership since this month's ouster of autocrat Nicolas Maduro, could present him with her peace award.
AFP
World News
Trump
US
Venezuela
Opposition
Leader
Maria Corina Machado
Nobel Prize
Macron condemns 'state violence' against Iranian protesters
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-12-10
'Of course I'm going back' to Venezuela, opposition leader Machado tells BBC
World News
2025-12-10
'Of course I'm going back' to Venezuela, opposition leader Machado tells BBC
0
World News
2026-01-03
Venezuela's 'hour of freedom' has arrived: Opposition leader Machado
World News
2026-01-03
Venezuela's 'hour of freedom' has arrived: Opposition leader Machado
0
World News
06:38
Pope receives Venezuela opposition's Machado: Vatican
World News
06:38
Pope receives Venezuela opposition's Machado: Vatican
0
World News
2025-10-23
Trump to meet Xi in South Korea next Thursday: White House
World News
2025-10-23
Trump to meet Xi in South Korea next Thursday: White House
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:42
Macron condemns 'state violence' against Iranian protesters
World News
12:42
Macron condemns 'state violence' against Iranian protesters
0
World News
10:43
Opposition leader urges pope to intercede over Venezuelan political prisoners
World News
10:43
Opposition leader urges pope to intercede over Venezuelan political prisoners
0
World News
10:29
EU parliament bans Iranian diplomats, representatives from premises
World News
10:29
EU parliament bans Iranian diplomats, representatives from premises
0
World News
07:47
'We are not there yet', EU says on talking to Putin
World News
07:47
'We are not there yet', EU says on talking to Putin
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-06
Israeli army launches airstrikes on alleged Hezbollah targets in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-11-06
Israeli army launches airstrikes on alleged Hezbollah targets in south Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2025-12-23
Houthis, Yemen government to exchange nearly 3,000 prisoners: Officials
Middle East News
2025-12-23
Houthis, Yemen government to exchange nearly 3,000 prisoners: Officials
0
World News
2025-12-12
US briefly withheld some intelligence from Israel during Biden era: Reuters
World News
2025-12-12
US briefly withheld some intelligence from Israel during Biden era: Reuters
0
Middle East News
03:30
Iran 'not seeking war but fully prepared for war': FM
Middle East News
03:30
Iran 'not seeking war but fully prepared for war': FM
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
France, Saudi Arabia, US step up talks on Lebanon as army support conference nears
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
France, Saudi Arabia, US step up talks on Lebanon as army support conference nears
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Military readiness: Israel raises alert as it closely watches developments in Iran
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Military readiness: Israel raises alert as it closely watches developments in Iran
3
Lebanon News
04:19
French ambassador to Beirut Hervé Magro to LBCI: France to join diplomatic track of mechanism once tasks are defined
Lebanon News
04:19
French ambassador to Beirut Hervé Magro to LBCI: France to join diplomatic track of mechanism once tasks are defined
4
Middle East News
03:30
Iran 'not seeking war but fully prepared for war': FM
Middle East News
03:30
Iran 'not seeking war but fully prepared for war': FM
5
Lebanon News
08:50
FM Rajji says Hezbollah's weapons are a 'burden on Lebanon and Shiite community'
Lebanon News
08:50
FM Rajji says Hezbollah's weapons are a 'burden on Lebanon and Shiite community'
6
Lebanon News
04:05
Egyptian ambassador Alaa Moussa: Support for reforms, army role, and timely elections
Lebanon News
04:05
Egyptian ambassador Alaa Moussa: Support for reforms, army role, and timely elections
7
Lebanon News
05:27
PM Salam meets Quintet ambassadors, reiterates commitment to reforms and weapons control plan
Lebanon News
05:27
PM Salam meets Quintet ambassadors, reiterates commitment to reforms and weapons control plan
8
Middle East News
13:28
Iran's Khamenei says strong turnout at pro-government rallies 'warning' to US
Middle East News
13:28
Iran's Khamenei says strong turnout at pro-government rallies 'warning' to US
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More