US Supreme Court rejects Trump bid to restrict birthright citizenship

World News
30-06-2026 | 10:42
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US Supreme Court rejects Trump bid to restrict birthright citizenship
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US Supreme Court rejects Trump bid to restrict birthright citizenship

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected President Donald Trump's historic bid to restrict birthright citizenship.

The court, in an eagerly awaited decision on the final day of its term, ruled 6-3 to maintain the right to American citizenship for nearly everyone born on US soil.


AFP
 

World News

US

Supreme Court

Trump

Birthright

Citizenship

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