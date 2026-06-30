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US Supreme Court rejects Trump bid to restrict birthright citizenship
World News
30-06-2026 | 10:42
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US Supreme Court rejects Trump bid to restrict birthright citizenship
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected President Donald Trump's historic bid to restrict birthright citizenship.
The court, in an eagerly awaited decision on the final day of its term, ruled 6-3 to maintain the right to American citizenship for nearly everyone born on US soil.
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