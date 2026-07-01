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South Korea cargo ship Namu to exit Strait of Hormuz after attack in Gulf
World News
01-07-2026 | 02:51
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South Korea cargo ship Namu to exit Strait of Hormuz after attack in Gulf
South Korea's Oceans Ministry said on Wednesday the cargo vessel Namu, operated by HMM, would exit the Strait of Hormuz in mid-July at the earliest once the damage sustained in an attack in May was repaired.
The bulk carrier's hull was hit near the stern in the attack, which Seoul said on May 27 probably involved an Iranian anti-ship missile, summoning the Iranian ambassador to share the results of its investigation and lodge a protest.
Saeed Koozechi, Iran's ambassador to South Korea, denied Tehran's involvement, the Yonhap news agency reported, and South Korea later said it could not conclusively determine who was responsible or whether the attack was intentional.
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