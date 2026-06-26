Traffic through Strait of Hormuz slows after attack on ship

Middle East News
26-06-2026 | 08:11
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Traffic through Strait of Hormuz slows after attack on ship
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Traffic through Strait of Hormuz slows after attack on ship

Fewer vessels transited the Strait of Hormuz on Friday than earlier this week, hours after a Taiwanese-operated ship was fired on by Iran, ship tracking data showed.

The U.N. shipping agency temporarily paused its voluntary scheme to evacuate hundreds of stranded ships and thousands of seafarers from the Gulf after the ship was damaged in the attack close to the Omani side of the waterway.

Nevertheless, at least four tankers including three very large crude carriers, which can each carry a maximum of 2 million barrels of oil, entered the Gulf to load oil, ship tracking data from LSEG and Marine Traffic showed on Friday.


Reuters 
 

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