More than 1,000 heat-related deaths in Spain in June: Public institute

World News
01-07-2026 | 02:58
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More than 1,000 heat-related deaths in Spain in June: Public institute
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More than 1,000 heat-related deaths in Spain in June: Public institute

At least 1,028 deaths in Spain were attributed to the heatwave that roasted Europe last week, the public Carlos III Health Institute said on Wednesday.

The figure was more than double the 407 deaths that were attributed to heat in June 2025, which had been Spain's hottest June since records started being kept, according to the national weather agency Aemet.

AFP
 

World News

Heat

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Spain

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