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Hormuz evacuation suspended after attack in Gulf of Oman: Maritime group
Middle East News
25-06-2026 | 15:03
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Hormuz evacuation suspended after attack in Gulf of Oman: Maritime group
The evacuation of ships through the Strait of Hormuz was suspended Thursday after an attack on a vessel in the Gulf of Oman that had crossed the vital waterway, said the International Maritime Organization (IMO).
"I have decided to temporarily pause (the evacuation plan's) implementation in order to reconfirm that the necessary safety guarantees continue to be in place for the ships on our evacuation list and all those in the region," IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said in a statement.
AFP
Middle East News
evacuation
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