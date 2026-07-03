Ukraine's NATO backers to vow 70 bn euros aid in both 2026 and 2027: Diplomats

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03-07-2026 | 09:10
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Ukraine&#39;s NATO backers to vow 70 bn euros aid in both 2026 and 2027: Diplomats
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Ukraine's NATO backers to vow 70 bn euros aid in both 2026 and 2027: Diplomats

NATO's European members and Canada will pledge to give Ukraine 70 billion euros ($80 billion) in military aid both this year and next at the alliance's summit in Ankara next week, diplomats said Friday.

The vow -- to be contained in a final summit declaration -- includes 30 billion euros each year from an EU loan and funds already committed by individual countries, diplomats said.

AFP

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NATO

Europe

Canada

Ukraine

Ankara

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