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France saw hottest June since records began: Weather service
World News
03-07-2026 | 09:16
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France saw hottest June since records began: Weather service
France last month recorded its hottest June since records began in 1947, with a heatwave that saw temperatures spike above 40C in many areas, weather service Meteo-France said Friday.
The country experienced an average temperature of 22.7C, 3.8C above seasonal norms for 1991 to 2020, it said.
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