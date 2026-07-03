France saw hottest June since records began: Weather service

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03-07-2026 | 09:16
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France saw hottest June since records began: Weather service
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France saw hottest June since records began: Weather service

France last month recorded its hottest June since records began in 1947, with a heatwave that saw temperatures spike above 40C in many areas, weather service Meteo-France said Friday.

The country experienced an average temperature of 22.7C, 3.8C above seasonal norms for 1991 to 2020, it said.

AFP

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France

Heatwave

Temperatures

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