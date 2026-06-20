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US military remains 'vigilant' after Iran announces Hormuz closure
World News
20-06-2026 | 10:48
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US military remains 'vigilant' after Iran announces Hormuz closure
The U.S. military said Saturday it remained "present and vigilant" in the Strait of Hormuz, shortly after Iran announced it was closing the critical shipping lane.
"U.S. forces remain present and vigilant to ensure all aspects of the agreement with Iran are adhered to, obeyed, and in full force and effect," U.S. Central Command said in a statement.
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US forces monitoring Strait of Hormuz to ensure it stays open
Pakistan says US-Iran technical talks to be held Sunday in Switzerland
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