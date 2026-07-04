Pope urges Europe to do more to protect, integrate migrants

Pope Leo XIV bid Europe Saturday better its response to the "momentous challenge" of migration, urging it to adopt a strategic approach to integrating new arrivals, as well as improving lives in developing countries.



"Europe is capable of addressing the crisis -- in this region -- in a comprehensive manner, integrating immediate relief efforts into a long-term strategic plan capable of receiving, protecting, supporting and integrating migrants," Leo said during a homily on Italy's Lampedusa island.







AFP