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Pope urges Europe to do more to protect, integrate migrants
World News
04-07-2026 | 05:14
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Pope urges Europe to do more to protect, integrate migrants
Pope Leo XIV bid Europe Saturday better its response to the "momentous challenge" of migration, urging it to adopt a strategic approach to integrating new arrivals, as well as improving lives in developing countries.
"Europe is capable of addressing the crisis -- in this region -- in a comprehensive manner, integrating immediate relief efforts into a long-term strategic plan capable of receiving, protecting, supporting and integrating migrants," Leo said during a homily on Italy's Lampedusa island.
AFP
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Pope arrives on Italy's Lampedusa island, migrant port of call
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