More than 1,300 migrants have died trying to reach the Spanish coast in 2026, says NGO

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10-06-2026 | 07:38
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More than 1,300 migrants have died trying to reach the Spanish coast in 2026, says NGO
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More than 1,300 migrants have died trying to reach the Spanish coast in 2026, says NGO

More than 1,300 migrants have died trying to reach the Spanish coast in the first five months of 2026, according to an advocacy group ‌that tracks crossings from Africa along perilous routes through the Atlantic Ocean and western Mediterranean Sea.

Caminando Fronteras, or Walking Borders, published the report on Wednesday ahead of Pope Leo's visit to the Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago that has ⁠seen a surge in irregular migration over the past decade.

The report stated that 1,317 people have died trying to reach the Spanish coast, including 142 women and 129 children, during the first five months of 2026. This includes 27 boats that disappeared with everyone on board.

In 2025, 3,090 people lost their lives or disappeared trying to reach ⁠the Spanish coast, according to the group.

Reuters

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Migrants

Died

Spanish

Coast

NGO

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