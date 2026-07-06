EU deploys four water-bombing planes to help fight French wildfires

World News
06-07-2026 | 06:31
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EU deploys four water-bombing planes to help fight French wildfires
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EU deploys four water-bombing planes to help fight French wildfires

The EU said on Monday it was deploying four water-bombing planes to help firefighters battling a major wildfire in southern France.

"They will arrive today from Cyprus and Sweden to support French firefighters around Perpignan," EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said on social media.

AFP

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