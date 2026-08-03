Ukraine strike kills six, including three children: Russian governor

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03-08-2026 | 08:10
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Ukraine strike kills six, including three children: Russian governor
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Ukraine strike kills six, including three children: Russian governor

A Ukrainian drone strike on a Russian resort village on the Black Sea coast killed six people, including three children, and wounded at least 40 others, the regional governor said Monday.

"The number of people killed in the village of Arkhipo-Osipovka has risen to six, three of them children," Venyamin Kondratyev, the governor of the Krasnodar region, said on social media, after earlier announcing Ukraine had struck the area in a drone attack.


AFP
 

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