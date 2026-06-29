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US Supreme Court blocks Trump's firing of Fed governor in blow to White House
World News
29-06-2026 | 10:38
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US Supreme Court blocks Trump's firing of Fed governor in blow to White House
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday blocked President Donald Trump from being able to immediately fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook over mortgage fraud allegations, a blow to his expansive view of presidential powers.
In a narrow 5-4 ruling, the court said that the president cannot remove officials at the independent Fed "for any reason or not reason."
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