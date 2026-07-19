Kyiv hit with deadly strikes after attack on Russian e-commerce giant

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19-07-2026 | 05:51
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Kyiv hit with deadly strikes after attack on Russian e-commerce giant
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Kyiv hit with deadly strikes after attack on Russian e-commerce giant

Russian strikes killed one person and wounded 13 others in Ukraine's capital on Sunday after Kyiv launched a deadly wave of drones that struck e-commerce warehouses in Russia.

The latest bombardment highlights a dual challenge for Ukraine in its fifth year of war, facing almost daily Russian attacks alongside rare domestic political instability triggered by a sudden wartime shakeup of its military leadership.

AFP journalists in Kyiv heard explosions moments after the Ukrainian air force warned residents via Telegram of incoming ballistic missiles.

One of the explosions was so powerful it set off alarms in cars parked in the city centre, an AFP journalist said.

Ukraine's state emergency services said on Telegram that one person was killed and 13 others wounded in the attack that police said had targeted six districts.

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and local authorities, an apartment building in the Solomianskyi district was hit, and a fire broke out at a supermarket, while a house was ablaze in the Sviatoshynsky district.

Strikes were also reported at a shopping and entertainment centre in the Dniprovsky district, an apartment building in the Shevchenkivsky district, and a non-residential building.

In Dnipropetrovsk, the central region that borders the frontline, Russian drone strikes killed one person, regional official Oleksandr Ganzha said on Telegram.

On the Russian side, a Ukrainian strike killed one person in the Kursk region, which is near the frontline, regional governor Alexander Khinshtein said on Telegram.

Russia has been firing drones and missiles at Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities almost daily since it launched its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

AFP 

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Russia

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