Russia's Lavrov contradicts Rubio, calls for clarity on US mediation role

World News
26-06-2026 | 08:36
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Russia&#39;s Lavrov contradicts Rubio, calls for clarity on US mediation role
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Russia's Lavrov contradicts Rubio, calls for clarity on US mediation role

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called on Friday for "clarification" of the U.S. role in trying to end the war in Ukraine.

In written answers to media questions, Lavrov escalated an argument with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio about whether presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump had reached an understanding on the outlines of a peace deal when they met in Alaska last year.

Russia says there was indeed such an understanding, which it has often referred to as "the spirit of Anchorage."

But Rubio, speaking to reporters on Thursday, denied that any agreement was reached.

"There was a proposal in Alaska, but there was no agreement in Alaska. If there had been an agreement, we would have had an end of the war," Rubio said.


Reuters 

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