Deadly Russian barrage on Kyiv kills at least nine

Russian missile and drone strikes rocked Kyiv early Thursday, killing at least nine people and wounding dozens, after President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Moscow was preparing a "massive attack."



Russia has routinely launched waves of missiles and drones at Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, during its more than four-year invasion, which has become Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II.



Russia's defence ministry confirmed on Thursday it had launched a "massive strike" on Kyiv "in response to the Kyiv regime's terrorist attacks on civilian infrastructure."



The attack came after Ukraine's air force warned that ballistic missiles were headed towards the capital, and Zelensky cut short a visit to Dublin on Wednesday, citing intelligence reports of an impending Russian strike.



AFP journalists in central and eastern Kyiv heard more than a dozen explosions and saw residents -- some with children and pets -- rushing to shelter in metro stations.



The strikes killed nine people and wounded 34, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said.



AFP