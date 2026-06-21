Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the head of the military, Asim Munir, arrived in Switzerland on Sunday for talks over the Middle East war, Sharif's office said.



"Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir will participate in the High-Level Talks on the implementation of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding," the Prime Minister's Office wrote on X, referring to the U.S.-Iran deal to end the war.



AFP