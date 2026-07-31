More than 37,500 migrants have returned to Morocco from Ceuta: Madrid

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31-07-2026 | 10:43
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More than 37,500 migrants have returned to Morocco from Ceuta: Madrid
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More than 37,500 migrants have returned to Morocco from Ceuta: Madrid

More than 37,500 migrants have returned to Morocco from Spain's Ceuta enclave after a recent surge of tens of thousands crossing the border, Spain's interior ministry said on Friday.

"Departures from Ceuta to Morocco on July 31, up to 3:30 pm (1330 GMT): over 37,500," the Interior Ministry wrote in a message sent to AFP.

AFP

World News

37,500

migrants

returned

Morocco

Ceuta:

Madrid

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