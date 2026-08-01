A truck packed with explosives detonated on Saturday next to a police station in the Colombian city of Cucuta, near the border with Venezuela, six days before the inauguration of President-elect Abelardo de la Abelardo de la Espriella, AFP journalists observed.



Reporters saw the vehicle in flames, damaged building facades and police, soldiers and residents gathering around the scene of the attack. There was no immediate official report of casualties.



AFP



