Trump-backed candidate wins razor-tight Colombia presidential election

A flamboyant U.S.-backed lawyer who has never held public office narrowly won Colombia's presidential runoff Sunday, swinging the country hard right with a promise to wage war against drug-running guerrilla groups.



With almost all polling centers reporting, Abelardo de la Espriella won 49.66 percent of the vote versus left-wing Senator Ivan Cepeda's 48.70 percent.



The 47-year-old's victory is set to improve strained relations with Washington and extend a wave of rightist candidates who have swept to power across Latin America, promising "iron fist" security policies.



"We are beginning a new era!" he told supporters in the Caribbean city of Barranquilla from behind bulletproof glass.



"For those who have sown violence, terror, drug trafficking, and corruption all these years, their time is up!" he said.



U.S. President Donald Trump and a host of right-wing leaders from across the Americas have clamored to offer congratulations and support.



AFP