Trump-backed candidate wins razor-tight Colombia presidential election

World News
22-06-2026 | 01:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump-backed candidate wins razor-tight Colombia presidential election
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump-backed candidate wins razor-tight Colombia presidential election

A flamboyant U.S.-backed lawyer who has never held public office narrowly won Colombia's presidential runoff Sunday, swinging the country hard right with a promise to wage war against drug-running guerrilla groups.

With almost all polling centers reporting, Abelardo de la Espriella won 49.66 percent of the vote versus left-wing Senator Ivan Cepeda's 48.70 percent.

The 47-year-old's victory is set to improve strained relations with Washington and extend a wave of rightist candidates who have swept to power across Latin America, promising "iron fist" security policies.

"We are beginning a new era!" he told supporters in the Caribbean city of Barranquilla from behind bulletproof glass.

"For those who have sown violence, terror, drug trafficking, and corruption all these years, their time is up!" he said.

U.S. President Donald Trump and a host of right-wing leaders from across the Americas have clamored to offer congratulations and support.

AFP

World News

United States

Colombia

Abelardo de la Espriella

LBCI Next
South Korea's ex-Justice Minister Park sentenced to 25 years in jail over martial law, Yonhap says
Gold rebounds from one-week low as Iran cites progress in peace talks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-04-24

One injured in bomb attack on Colombia military base one month before election

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-15

Palestinian leader Abbas announces presidential election in early 2027

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-10

Netanyahu to run for re-election, his party says, after Trump raises doubts

LBCI
World News
2026-06-14

Romanian president nominates new candidate for Prime Minister

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:46

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announces resignation

LBCI
World News
04:39

Iran says held 'brief discussion' with US on nuclear issue

LBCI
World News
03:58

After Iran-US talks, Swiss eye 'immediate resumption' of technical discussions

LBCI
World News
02:44

South Korea's ex-Justice Minister Park sentenced to 25 years in jail over martial law, Yonhap says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Ceasefire takes effect in south Lebanon, but key terrain dispute remains unresolved: what we know

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-11

Lebanon’s Education Minister says official exams plan under review to ensure student safety

LBCI
World News
2026-04-28

Britain's King Charles condemns political violence in US Congress speech

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-03

Israel stages ground incursion into south Lebanon border zone: Lebanese army source

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:18

New photos show tunnel discovered in south Lebanon's Majdal Zoun

LBCI
Middle East News
16:11

Qatar reports explosion at factory in Ras Laffan, no injuries or leak reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:41

Trump warns Iran over Lebanon proxies, threatens stronger retaliation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel sets ‘red lines’ on Lebanon policy ahead of US talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Ceasefire takes effect in south Lebanon, but key terrain dispute remains unresolved: what we know

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:39

Israeli army: Majdal Zoun tunnel shows Hezbollah used civilian areas for military sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:50

Lebanese army chief inspects southern units amid continued Israeli violations

LBCI
Middle East News
07:40

Iran's Tasnim news agency says Hormuz will not reopen until Lebanon ceasefire holds, oil waivers issued

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More