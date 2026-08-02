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OPEC+ boosts September production by 188,000 barrels/day
World News
02-08-2026 | 09:41
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OPEC+ boosts September production by 188,000 barrels/day
Saudi Arabia, Russia and five other key members of OPEC+ agreed in an online meeting Sunday to boost oil production by 188,000 barrels a day from September, against a backdrop of disruption caused by the Mideast war.
"The seven participating countries decided to implement a production adjustment of 188 thousand barrels per day," they said in a joint statement. The increase was widely expected by analysts.
AFP
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