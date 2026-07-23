Congo says more than 1,000 die of Ebola, confirmed cases rise to 2,536

World News
23-07-2026 | 04:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Congo says more than 1,000 die of Ebola, confirmed cases rise to 2,536
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Congo says more than 1,000 die of Ebola, confirmed cases rise to 2,536

The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo has increased to 2,536, ⁠including 1,033 deaths, government data showed late on Wednesday.

The country's public health institute said in its ⁠latest report that 50 new cases were detected ⁠on Monday in the eastern provinces ⁠of Ituri and North ⁠Kivu.


Reuters 
 

World News

Congo

Ebola

Cases

Africa

LBCI Next
Rubio says Saudis seek 'peaceful, civil nuclear program'
US says it reaches nuclear power deal with Saudi Arabia
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-05-20

WHO says 139 suspected Ebola deaths in Congo outbreak, numbers expected to rise

LBCI
World News
2026-06-23

Congo's Ebola outbreak has most cases in first month of any African outbreak: WHO

LBCI
World News
2026-07-15

MSF urges Ebola response scale-up as Congo outbreak nears 2,000 cases

LBCI
World News
2026-07-01

More than 1,000 heat-related deaths in Spain in June: Public institute

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:43

Greece to buy anti-drone 'Achilles Shield' from Israel

LBCI
World News
05:43

Rubio says Saudis seek 'peaceful, civil nuclear program'

LBCI
World News
04:23

US says it reaches nuclear power deal with Saudi Arabia

LBCI
World News
03:40

EU agrees new round of sanctions on Russia: Diplomats

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-20

Salam calls for applying Article 95 in full, reforming Lebanon’s sectarian system

LBCI
World News
2026-04-08

North Korea fires another ballistic missile towards East Sea: Seoul

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-07

Lebanese Civil Defense evacuates 70 workers after drone strike in Ebba

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-04

Tests show Israeli army used banned herbicide near Blue Line — information obtained by LBCI

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:39

3.5 tons of cannabis seized at Beirut port: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:39

3.5 tons of cannabis seized at Beirut port: Video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel’s next moves: Lebanon withdrawal, Gaza tactics and Iran tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

No return yet: Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh residents caught in another chapter of uncertainty

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:57

Lebanese Army Commander concludes inspection visit to Zawtar El Gharbiyeh

LBCI
Middle East News
09:09

Iran media reports US strike on Larak island in Hormuz

LBCI
World News
09:43

Trump vows to bomb Iran bridges, power plants when it fires on Hormuz ships

LBCI
Middle East News
12:06

Yemen's Houthis sent radio warning to ships: International Chamber of Shipping

LBCI
World News
12:42

US court sets June 2027 trial for Venezuela's ousted Maduro

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More