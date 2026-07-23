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Congo says more than 1,000 die of Ebola, confirmed cases rise to 2,536
World News
23-07-2026 | 04:45
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Congo says more than 1,000 die of Ebola, confirmed cases rise to 2,536
The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo has increased to 2,536, including 1,033 deaths, government data showed late on Wednesday.
The country's public health institute said in its latest report that 50 new cases were detected on Monday in the eastern provinces of Ituri and North Kivu.
Reuters
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