Iran says signing of Islamabad memorandum will not take place on Sunday

The exact timing of the signing of the ‌Islamabad memorandum will not be on Sunday, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei ⁠said, according to state media on Saturday.



Baghaei said the possibility of signing the Islamabad memorandum in the coming days could ‌not ⁠be ruled out, but added that caution was needed regarding any ⁠comment on the signing date due to the ⁠hesitation of the other side.



Reuters