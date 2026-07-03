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Yemen's Houthis threaten Saudi after alleged airspace intrusion: Spokesman
Middle East News
03-07-2026 | 11:24
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Yemen's Houthis threaten Saudi after alleged airspace intrusion: Spokesman
Yemen's Houthis on Friday threatened Saudi Arabia's airports and vital assets should Riyadh violate its airspace or attempt to attack it, as the rebels accused the kingdom of an earlier airspace intrusion.
"We warn the criminal Saudi enemy against repeating any attempt to violate our airspace or any aggression targeting our country. Such actions will be met with a comprehensive response targeting its airports and vital interests on land and sea," military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a video statement.
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