Iran says deal to end Mideast war 'declaration of US defeat'

The deal between Iran and the United States to end the Middle East war is "America's declaration of defeat," Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the head of the Iranian negotiating team, said on Wednesday.



"The Islamabad understanding was not the result of pressure and coercion, but rather the result of the resistance and authority of the brave Iranian nation," Ghalibaf said at a conference in Azerbaijan broadcast on Iranian television.



"That is why, the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding became a declaration of America's defeat," he said, adding that security in the Middle East must be ensured by the countries of the region.





AFP