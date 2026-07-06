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Russian strikes on Kyiv kill 3: City authorities
World News
06-07-2026 | 00:29
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Russian strikes on Kyiv kill 3: City authorities
Russian strikes on Kyiv killed three people on Monday, authorities said, the second deadly attack on the Ukrainian capital in less than a week.
"Sadly, three people have been killed as a result of the attack," Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's city military administration, wrote on Telegram.
AFP
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