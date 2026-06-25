Israel army says killed Hezbollah operatives in South Lebanon

Lebanon News
25-06-2026 | 14:45
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Israel army says killed Hezbollah operatives in South Lebanon
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Israel army says killed Hezbollah operatives in South Lebanon

The Israeli army said it had killed several suspected Hezbollah operatives on Thursday in two separate incidents around the so-called "security zone" its forces have established in southern Lebanon.

In the first case, the military said soldiers "identified five Hezbollah terrorists who posed a threat to them" in Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, while in the second, they "identified an armed Hezbollah terrorist" around the strategic Ali al-Taher Ridge.

"Following the identifications, the Israeli Air Force and the ground forces fired toward the terrorists and eliminated them to remove the threat," it said.

AFP

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