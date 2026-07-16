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UN atomic agency calls killing at Ukraine power plant 'unacceptable'
World News
16-07-2026 | 05:23
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UN atomic agency calls killing at Ukraine power plant 'unacceptable'
The United Nations atomic agency's head has denounced the killing of the chief engineer of Ukraine's Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in a drone strike Moscow has blamed on Kyiv.
IAEA chief Rafael Grossi "condemns the reported incident which he says represents an unacceptable attack on the plant and its management, seriously threatening nuclear safety", the watchdog posted late on Wednesday on X.
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