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Russian strikes kill three in Kyiv region: Military official
World News
08-08-2026 | 05:40
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Russian strikes kill three in Kyiv region: Military official
Russian strikes killed three people, including a child, in a district northeast of Ukraine's capital, a regional military official said on Saturday, as Kyiv warned of incoming ballistic missiles.
Moscow has significantly upped its attacks on the Ukrainian capital in recent months, typically firing salvos of hard-to-intercept ballistic missiles in short blitzes.
Three people, including a child, were killed and three others were wounded in strikes on Brovary district northeast of Kyiv, Tymur Tkachenko, head of the regional military administration, wrote on Telegram.
Falling debris from the attacks damaged houses and vehicles and caused a fire in a non-residential building, he said.
Ukraine's state emergency service shared photos of a destroyed building covered in flames, saying the attack in the village of Pukhivka destroyed a two-storey house and two cars and sparked a fire in a warehouse.
An AFP reporter in the capital heard a dozen explosions as Ukraine's air force warned of the "threat of ballistic weapon use from the north."
Four people were wounded from overnight attacks in the city, Kyiv's military administration said on Telegram.
"An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv due to the use of ballistic missiles," it had said earlier, instructing residents to take shelter.
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