Death toll in Japan quake rises to 28: Government

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30-07-2026 | 00:27
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Death toll in Japan quake rises to 28: Government
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Death toll in Japan quake rises to 28: Government

A total of 28 people died in a major earthquake in Japan, the government said Thursday in a revised toll two days after the 7.1-magnitude tremor.

"The death toll currently stands at 28, including those whose deaths are under investigation in relation to the quake," government spokesman Minoru Kihara told reporters.

AFP

World News

Earthquake

Japan

Tremor

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