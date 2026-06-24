EU diplomatic service proposes three-year mission to advise and train Lebanese forces, document shows

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24-06-2026 | 07:17
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EU diplomatic service proposes three-year mission to advise and train Lebanese forces, document shows
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EU diplomatic service proposes three-year mission to advise and train Lebanese forces, document shows

The European Union’s diplomatic service has proposed a three-year military and civilian mission to advise and train Lebanese forces, according to a document seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

EU diplomats are discussing a possible mission to help support the Lebanese Armed ⁠Forces and Internal Security Forces. Any such mission would require approval from the EU’s 27 member countries.

In a document dated June 17 and circulated to EU member countries, the European External Action Service said a potential mission would "have an initial mandate ⁠duration of three years" and "would support the Lebanese authorities in reinforcing territorial control and border security through strengthening the capacities of the ⁠LAF and the ISF."

"To this end, the Mission would focus on strengthening land border regiments; Mobile ⁠Force and Regional Gendarmerie Units; enhancing Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities; and ⁠reinforcing maritime security capacities, including border and port security governance," it added.



Reuters 
 

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