EU diplomatic service proposes three-year mission to advise and train Lebanese forces, document shows

The European Union’s diplomatic service has proposed a three-year military and civilian mission to advise and train Lebanese forces, according to a document seen by Reuters on Wednesday.



EU diplomats are discussing a possible mission to help support the Lebanese Armed ⁠Forces and Internal Security Forces. Any such mission would require approval from the EU’s 27 member countries.



In a document dated June 17 and circulated to EU member countries, the European External Action Service said a potential mission would "have an initial mandate ⁠duration of three years" and "would support the Lebanese authorities in reinforcing territorial control and border security through strengthening the capacities of the ⁠LAF and the ISF."



"To this end, the Mission would focus on strengthening land border regiments; Mobile ⁠Force and Regional Gendarmerie Units; enhancing Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities; and ⁠reinforcing maritime security capacities, including border and port security governance," it added.







Reuters