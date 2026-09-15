The Kremlin on Tuesday welcomed what it called U.S. President Donald Trump's "good idea" for a truce between Russia and Ukraine on striking energy infrastructure.



"We have seen President Trump's post. We consider it a good idea, a good initiative. We are in contact with the Americans," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, a day after Trump announced the warring sides had agreed to a truce, despite neither Kyiv or Moscow having said a deal had been struck.



AFP