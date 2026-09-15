Russia welcomes Trump's 'good idea' for Ukraine energy truce

World News
15-09-2026 | 06:59
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Russia welcomes Trump&#39;s &#39;good idea&#39; for Ukraine energy truce
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Russia welcomes Trump's 'good idea' for Ukraine energy truce

The Kremlin on Tuesday welcomed what it called U.S. President Donald Trump's "good idea" for a truce between Russia and Ukraine on striking energy infrastructure.

"We have seen President Trump's post. We consider it a good idea, a good initiative. We are in contact with the Americans," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, a day after Trump announced the warring sides had agreed to a truce, despite neither Kyiv or Moscow having said a deal had been struck.

AFP

World News

welcomes

Trump's

'good

idea'

Ukraine

energy

truce

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