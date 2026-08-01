PM Salam on Army Day: One army for one people in one homeland

Lebanon News
01-08-2026 | 02:03
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PM Salam on Army Day: One army for one people in one homeland
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PM Salam on Army Day: One army for one people in one homeland

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam marked Army Day by saying: “One army for one people in one homeland.”

In a post on X, Salam said Lebanon takes pride in its national army and paid tribute to its fallen soldiers, describing the army as the foremost symbol of the country's independence.

He said restoring Lebanon's sovereignty, ensuring stability and protecting its people can only be achieved through the deployment of the armed forces across the country and the extension of state authority from Naqoura to Arida.

Salam reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthening the army by increasing its personnel, providing equipment and improving the conditions of its members to defend Lebanon and protect its people.

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