Trump says US will respond to Iran's attacks on US forces: Fox News

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31-08-2026 | 09:27
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Trump says US will respond to Iran&#39;s attacks on US forces: Fox News
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Trump says US will respond to Iran's attacks on US forces: Fox News

President Donald Trump said Monday that the United States will hit back against Iranian attacks on U.S. targets in the Middle East, as the war flared after a prolonged pause, according to Fox News.

"We're going to hit them hard," Trump said, according to a Fox News reporter who said he talked to Trump briefly. "There will be a response," Trump said after Iranian attacks which were themselves a response to American strikes on an Iranian island in the Strait of Hormuz.



AFP
 

World News

Trump

US

Iran

Attacks

Fox News

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