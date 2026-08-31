President Donald Trump said Monday that the United States will hit back against Iranian attacks on U.S. targets in the Middle East, as the war flared after a prolonged pause, according to Fox News.



"We're going to hit them hard," Trump said, according to a Fox News reporter who said he talked to Trump briefly. "There will be a response," Trump said after Iranian attacks which were themselves a response to American strikes on an Iranian island in the Strait of Hormuz.







AFP