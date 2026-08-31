Israel on Monday accused Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez of "lying shamelessly" after the left-wing leader charged that disinformation linked to Russia and Israel contributed to a rush of migrants to the enclave of Ceuta.



"In his interview with Cadena SER today, he lied again, astonishingly accusing Israel of disseminating misleading information regarding the events in Ceuta. This is a brazen lie. Continuing to spread defamatory lies will not distract from Sanchez's disgraceful failure to manage his country's affairs," Foreign Minister Gideon Saar wrote on X.







AFP