Zelensky says willing to meet Putin at G20 in Miami: interview to German broadcaster

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12-09-2026 | 04:27
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Zelensky says willing to meet Putin at G20 in Miami: interview to German broadcaster
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Zelensky says willing to meet Putin at G20 in Miami: interview to German broadcaster

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would be willing to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin at a G20 summit in Miami, in an interview released Saturday, as efforts intensify to end the conflict.

Asked by broadcaster Deutsche Welle if he would meet Putin at the gathering in December if both leaders were invited, he responded: "Yes, of course. We have to come. We have to meet, to speak, and make decisions."

AFP

World News

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Miami:

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German

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