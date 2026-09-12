Donald Trump arrives in Ireland for two-day visit: AFP

U.S. President Donald Trump landed in Ireland on Saturday for a two-day visit that will include meetings with Irish leaders and a trip to watch the Irish Open golf tournament.



Trump arrived at Dublin airport shortly before 08:25 am (0725 GMT), AFP reporters saw. He was due to meet Ireland's Prime Minister Micheal Martin and President Catherine Connolly before travelling to his golf resort at Doonbeg on the country's west coast.



AFP