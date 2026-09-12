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Iraq finds drone launchers near Iran border: Security sources
Middle East News
12-09-2026 | 10:17
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Iraq finds drone launchers near Iran border: Security sources
Iraqi security forces have found drone launchers near the border with Iran, security sources told AFP on Saturday, after an attack on a Saudi pipeline that Riyadh and Baghdad said was launched from Iraq.
A security official said that "security forces found drone launchers near the Iraq-Iran border in the al-Tib" remote region in the southern Missan province. A second security official gave the same account.
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