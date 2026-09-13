China, Russia, India seek economic cooperation at BRICS

BRICS leaders, including China, Russia and India, concluded a second and final day of talks in New Delhi on Sunday, discussing "inclusive global growth," after reaching a rare agreement calling for calm in the Middle East.



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for "cooperation" within the bloc, which he has said represents "50 percent of the world's population, 40 percent of global GDP and more than 25 percent of global trade."



"The power of BRICS lies in our diversity and cooperation," Modi told leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, on the final day of talks.



BRICS was created in 2009 as a forum for major emerging economies seeking greater influence in institutions dominated by Western powers. The group is seeking to bolster its global influence and address conflict, trade turbulence and energy security.



"We have tried to push inclusive global growth," Modi said.



"We may be rooted in different realities, but together we rise through cooperation and blossom for humanity," he said.



Putin said the bloc was working to create a "new, more just, multipolar world order."



Xi said that a "world without rules is like an intersection without traffic lights; chaos and disorder are inevitable.”



AFP