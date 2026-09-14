Iran nuclear chief blocked by US from Vienna meeting: State TV

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14-09-2026 | 03:35
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Iran nuclear chief blocked by US from Vienna meeting: State TV
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Iran nuclear chief blocked by US from Vienna meeting: State TV

Iran's nuclear chief was blocked from attending an annual conference on Monday at the headquarters of the U.N.'s nuclear agency in Vienna due to opposition from the United States, Iranian state television said.

"Mohammad Eslami and his delegation took a regular flight to Vienna on Saturday, but were blocked on the way because of obstructions by the United States," the state broadcaster reported, saying he had returned to the capital, Tehran.

AFP

World News

Iran

Nuclear

Vienna

United States

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